South Park Releases Orchestral Version of Chocolate Salty Balls for 25th Anniversary

South Park is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and it wouldn’t be a celebration without some music so, on Monday, South Park released an orchestral performance of one of the long-running animated series’ iconic songs, “Chocolate Salty Balls”. In the video, which was released on YouTube, and you can check out for yourself below. a 30-piece orchestra offers up a fresh take on the “classic” tune and even Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny approve. The characters enjoy the performance from the audience.

“Chocolate Salty Balls” originally appeared in the 1998 episode of South Park, Season 2’s “Chef’s Chocolate Salty Balls”. The episode was the ninth for Season 2 and the 22nd episode of the series overall, debuting on August 19, 1998. The episode sees the Sundance Film Festival moved to South Park, but while the move isn’t especially good for Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo, some of South Park’s residents seen an opportunity to make some money as new visitors come to town for the festival, including Chef (Isaac Hayes) who starts to sell his new sweet treats, “Chocolate Salty Balls” and, of course, sings the song.

The song, which as you might guess leans heavily on sexual innuendo for its humor ended up being released as a single on December 14, 1998, and even hit No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart. It narrowly missed out on being the Christmas No. 1 single in the UK that year as well (it was beat out by the Spice Girls “Goodbye”). The song also charted across mainland Europe and Australia.

“Chocolate Salty Balls” isn’t the only South Park song getting the orchestral treatment in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary, either. An orchestral performance of “Kyle’s Mom (Is A Big Fat…)” was also previously released. It will be interesting to see if any other iconic songs get the orchestra treatment for the anniversary.

As for South Park, the series is in its 25th season this year and will return with an all-new episode on Wednesday, March 2nd. The first three episodes of Season 25 are now streaming on HBO Max.

What do you think about the orchestral version of "Chocolate Salty Balls"? Are you enjoying South Park's Season 25?