New Film Studio To Be Built In Space

Tom Cruise’s upcoming space movie has a partner that’s taking the studio experience into a new frontier. Space Entertainment Enterprise is co-producing the yet-to-be named project. They propose to build an arena out in space along with places to film movies and shows like this in zero gravity. SEE put out a rendering of what the complex could look like and have a projected timetable for completion in 2024. Now, this would be a massive undertaking in more ways than one. Firstly, you would have to get construction done up there, which is massively expensive. Then, would come the legal tightrope walk of having celebrities migrate up there to film their projects and get them back down safely. (Executives at major studios would probably grimace just thinking about it.) But, SEE-1 is hoping that the cool factor outweighs all of that.

Axiom Space will handle construction. They’re famous for building the commercial elements of the International Space Station. For the first four years of its existence it will be attached to the ISS. Then in 2028, it will break the link and become it’s own structure. SEE founders Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky are trying to fundraise the money to make it all a reality.

“SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space,” Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky wrote in a statement. “It will provide a unique, and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity. With worldwide leader Axiom Space building this cutting-edge, revolutionary facility, SEE-1 will provide not only the first, but also the supreme quality space structure enabling the expansion of the two trillion-dollar global entertainment industry into low-Earth orbit.”

“Axiom Station, the world’s first commercial space station, is designed as the foundational infrastructure enabling a diverse economy in orbit,” added Michael Suﬀredini, president/CEO of Axiom Space. “Adding a dedicated entertainment venue to Axiom Station’s commercial capabilities in the form of SEE-1 will expand the station’s utility as a platform for a global user base and highlight the range of opportunities the new space economy offers.”

“SEE-1 will showcase and leverage the space environment in an unprecedented way,” Axiom chief engineer Dr. Michael Baine claimed. “The inflatable module design provides for around six meters diameter of unobstructed pressurized volume, which can be adapted to a range of activities — including an onboard state-of-the-art media production capability that will capture and convey the experience of weightlessness with breathtaking impact.”

