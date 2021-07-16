Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer Introduces Sequel's Villains

✖

Warner Bros. Pictures today released the trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to the cult classic hybrid live-action and animation basketball movie. Space Jam: A New Legacy sees LeBron James jumping into cyberspace to team up with the gang from Looney Tunes for a game of basketball in front of a crowd of Warner Bros. intellectual property cameos to save his son. No, really. But if James is going to play basketball, then he needs someone on whom he can dunk. That's where the Goon Squad comes into play. Don Cheadle plays the strange, disembodied villain of the film, and he summons the Goon Squad to go up against the Tune Squad.

Like the Monstars from the original Space Jam, these villains are hardly your typical team, sporting elemental-based superpowers, extra limbs, and more. Take a look for yourself in the trailer below.

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, according to the official synopsis, "NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event Space Jam: A New Legacy, from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way."

James stars in the film alongside Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Cedric Joe. The voice cast includes Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza. Malcolm D. Lee directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, and Terence Nance.

What do you think of the Goon Squad in the new Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer? Let us know in the comments. Space Jam: A New Legacy opens in theaters and stream on HBO Max on July 16th