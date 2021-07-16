Space Jam: A New Legacy Reveals The Goon Squad

✖

It's been 25 years since the iconic Space Jam starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes hit theatres, and fans of the original are only two months away from getting their eyes on the highly-anticipated sequel. Space Jam: A New Legacy will see the return of the lovable animated characters, but this time they're teaming up with LeBron James and a whole bunch of iconic characters from various Warner Bros. properties. In the first film, the Tune Squad had to play basketball against a group of aliens called the Monstars, and this time they will be competing with The Good Squad. In fact, the movie's official Twitter account just shared some new character posters for the movie's villains.

"Introducing the Goon Squad! Arachnneka, The Brow, Wet-Fire, White Mamba, and Chronos are stepping up to the Tune Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy – in theaters and streaming on HBO Max* July 16. #SpaceJamMovie," the account tweeted. "Available on HBO Max for a limited time in the US only, at no extra cost to subscribers." You can check out the posters in the tweets below:

You can check out the official description for Space Jam: A New Legacy below:

"Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event 'Space Jam: A New Legacy,' from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mash-up of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even 'King' James by playing the game their own way."

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theatres and HBO Max on July 16th.