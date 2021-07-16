New Space Jam: A New Legacy Poster Released, Trailer Announced

✖

There's a brand new Space Jam trailer on its way! Fans of Space Jam have been waiting years to see the upcoming sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is being released in theaters and on HBO Max next month. While we've still got a ways to go before the film actually arrives, the advertising campaign is really starting to pick up steam. On Tuesday morning, the official Space Jam Twitter account shared a brand new poster for the film and announced the arrival of the next trailer.

According to the announcement, the new trailer for the LeBron James-led Space Jam sequel will be released sometime on Wednesday. You can check out the tweet and the new poster below!

The Tune Squad and LeBron James team up to reach new heights in Space Jam: A New Legacy. The second trailer drops tomorrow! #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/fHlmi8YM9P — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) June 8, 2021

"The Tune Squad and LeBron James team up to reach new heights in Space Jam: A New Legacy," reads the tweet. "The second trailer drops tomorrow!"

The new poster for Space Jam: A New Legacy shows off all of the members of the Tune Squad, but none of the film's villains are present. This movie won't be featuring the Monstars, the villains of the original Space Jam. Instead, they'll go up against the mysterious new Goon Squad.

While we don't know exactly how the new villainous basketball team will be created, we do know who will be pulling the strings of the entire operation. Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle takes on the role of the antagonist, playing a character called Al G Rhythm.

"What was pitched to me, what they wanted to do with my character, what was going to happen with LeBron, the conceit of the film and the opportunity to take a classic title like that and do another spin on it with the latest GOAT, being LeBron, I just thought, 'Hey, this is cool,'" Cheadle told EW. "To get to play this really innovative character, which I don't even know how much I can talk about, or what you know. But I just thought it was going to be a cool family story with LeBron and a cool character to play opposite him."

In addition James and Cheadle, Space Jam: A New Legacy stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Dom James. Warner Bros. has yet to confirm which professional basketball players will be involved in A New Legacy, but rumors and reports have suggested that NBA and WNBA stars in the film include Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Chiney Ogwumike, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis.

Are you looking forward to the arrival of Space Jam: A New Legacy? Let us know in the comments!