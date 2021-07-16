Space Jam: A New Legacy Drops New "Trailer" on April Fool's Day

✖

April Fool's Day has long been a time for pranks and practical jokes. It should come as no surprise that some of the most beloved pranksters of all time are getting in on the action. The classic Looney Tunes are set to appear in Space Jam: A New Legacy this summer, the highly-anticipated sequel to Space Jam. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the debut of the first trailer for A New Legacy, so a couple of the Looney Tunes decided to mess with folks online and "drop a new trailer" for people to enjoy.

When the Space Jam: A New Legacy Twitter account shared a short video clip online, announcing that it was dropping a new trailer, fans everywhere were elated. However, once you watch the video, you'll realize that the message was much more literal than expected. The clip Road Runner drop an actual trailer on the head of an unsuspecting Wile E. Coyote. Take a look!

Space Jam: A New Legacy just dropped a shiny new trailer! #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/7uBy38H0Oh — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) April 1, 2021

There is some good news in this video clip, even if you were initially duped by the text in the tweet. After the trailer takes out Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner holds up a sign that reveals the real movie trailer is being released on Saturday, April 3rd. Fans won't have to wait too long to see what the new Space Jam film has in store.

We don't know exactly what time on Saturday the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer will arrive, but it will likely be on CBS at some point in the evening or night. Both games of the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four are being played on Saturday night. Houston takes on Baylor at 5:15 ET, followed by UCLA and Gonzaga at roughly 8:30. More than likely, the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer will air during one of those games. It's the biggest stage in basketball, so it makes sense to advertise the biggest basketball movie in years.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max July 16th.