Spawn Producer Jason Blum Teases "Seismic Event" for Production (Exclusive)

Fans of Todd McFarlane's Spawn have been waiting decades to get the film adaptation of the character they deserve, and while the coronavirus pandemic has stifled a number of movie and TV productions, producer of the new big-screen reboot of the character Jason Blum teased that there has recently been a "seismic event" in the film's development. The project was first confirmed back in 2017, though few major details about the project have been revealed over the years, leading fans to wonder when it will finally take shape. While he might not have revealed all the details, Blum's comments on the project are quite promising. In the meantime, fans can check out one of Blum's more recent producing efforts with The Invisible Man, which is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 26th.

"I'm glad you asked. There has been an enormous amount of activity on Spawn," Blum shared with ComicBook.com about the project. "No new news that I'm going to reveal here, I'm sorry to tell you, but the title 'Spawn,' I've been uttering that word a lot in the last two or three weeks and we'll have more news to come. But, suffice it to say, it is a very active development."

Given that everyone around the world is spending time around their homes, when asked if he was merely wandering around the house saying "Spawn" repeatedly, Blum joked, "I wanna make the movie so badly, I wouldn't put that past myself, and it's an excellent question, but in this case, I've actually been talking to other people about it, but there's been a seismic event on Spawn."

With Blum not being one to offer false promises with his films, these remarks bode well for the endeavor, as "enormous amount of activity" and a "seismic event" wouldn't be terms used to describe a stagnated project.

One of the last updates about the project came from creator McFarlane who confirmed that Jamie Foxx was still attached to star, but that the project was in a transitional period as someone attached to the project was no longer attached, yet another exciting addition was potentially on the way.

"About a month ago, I had a big fish. I just about got him on deck, right? It was the one that some people misheard and said I lost Jamie, it was like no an addition, an addition," McFarlane shared with ComicBook.com.com back in April in regards to rumors about the endeavor. "But we lost him and those are always frustrating because whenever you got the fish out of the water, pull them up on deck and the line breaks."

McFarlane added, "We got an offer out to, I think, a bigger fish. So, there weren't too many bigger than the first guy, but anyway, we'll see. If I could've got the last guy, it would've been a home run. If I can get this guy, it will be a grand slam. This one will blow up the Internet. So, we'll see. I don't know. In normal circumstances, usually when you make an offer, there's usually a one or two-week sort of timeframe before you move on. But given that everything stopped in Hollywood, probably in the grace period we'll be relaxed. I think it would be, like I said, I'm going to only have to go down after this, if I lose these two big whales. But fingers crossed on this one. So, again, everybody's saying the right things for right now, but until you get a firm 'yes' it's always a 'no' to me."

