Todd McFarlane Says Spawn Movie Has Added Big, Big Unannounced Talent

✖

Fans have been waiting for years in hopes of seeing an announced Spawn movie finally move forward, and while the coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the entire Hollywood industry, creator Todd McFarlane confirms that the project is still moving forward behind the scenes, which includes the enlistment of "big, big" talent. With McFarlane having created the character and being directly attached to the new film, he has been one of its biggest cheerleaders and regularly offers comments on the project's status, as these latest remarks seemingly tease that the announcement of newly attached talent will be unveiled imminently.

"I know that people are saying that, 'Todd, you talk a lot about the movie and the Hollywood stuff and nothing's really happening,' and that's not true. Especially with production being shut down," McFarlane shared with Joe Quesada's Mornin' Warm Up. "I can tell you right now there is momentum going on Spawn, the movie, and I'm not just saying that on my end, I'm saying that the things you need to do to eventually get to the point where you're going to get into production once COVID allows us to get into production, all those things are going on right now and we're adding talent, big, big talent that we haven't announced yet. I wish I could but I can't."

He confirmed, "So the Spawn movie is not a casualty right now, it's actually, we're moving as much as we can, given that there's no production. When will we be in production? I don't know, that's still an unknown, but all the steps we need to take to get there are currently being done behind the curtain."

While it's understandable to be frustrated with the many delays, it's clear that the current stagnation of the project isn't due to lack of interest on anyone's account. Producer Jason Blum, in fact, shared a similar sentiment earlier this year about things still moving well behind the scenes.

"I'm glad you asked. There has been an enormous amount of activity on Spawn," Blum shared with ComicBook.com about the project earlier this year. "No new news that I'm going to reveal here, I'm sorry to tell you, but the title 'Spawn,' I've been uttering that word a lot in the last two or three weeks and we'll have more news to come. But, suffice it to say, it is a very active development."

Stay tuned for details on the Spawn reboot.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.