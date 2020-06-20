Early Spawn Art By Todd McFarlane Up For Auction

✖

A very rare piece of Spawn art has now gone up for auction as Heritage Auctions has a special piece from Todd McFarlane available to be purchased (the prolific creator famously keeps all of his original art for the character). A pin-up piece from Spawn #6 with pencils by Marat Mychaels and finished with inks McFarlane, the art marks the first piece McFarlane Spawn art ever to be sold from 1992, the year of the character's debut, and is the earliest piece of Spawn art by McFarlane to hit the market ever. You can check out the piece for yourself below and bid on it here. Bids are active through July 12 on the website.

The official description from Heritage Auctions reads in part: "This shot of Spawn with the image of Malebolgia in the skyline (drawn by Mychaels) is the first time McFarlane collaborated with another artist on his cursed anti-hero. Rendered in ink over graphite on Image Bristol board with an image size of 10.25" x 15.5". Light handling wear and signed in the lower image area by Mychaels and McFarlane, with Mychaels signature in the bottom border. In Excellent condition."

McFarlane remains the writer on the series even after all these years. In addition he has also been hard at work getting his R-rated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx off the ground. Though production on the film likely won't happen soon due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spawn producer Jason Blum teased a "seismic event" taking place during development for the feature film earlier this year.

"I'm glad you asked. There has been an enormous amount of activity on Spawn," Blum shared with ComicBook.com about the project. "No new news that I'm going to reveal here, I'm sorry to tell you, but the title 'Spawn,' I've been uttering that word a lot in the last two or three weeks and we'll have more news to come. But, suffice it to say, it is a very active development."

"I wanna make the movie so badly," the Blumhouse exec added. "I wouldn't put that past myself, and it's an excellent question, but in this case, I've actually been talking to other people about it, but there's been a seismic event on Spawn."

As previously reported, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is set to take on the titular role with Jeremy Renner set to star as Detective Twitch. In addition, the film will see The Walking Dead special makeup effects guru Greg Nicotero as well as "a couple of [directors of photography] that have won [awards]."

