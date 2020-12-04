Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Reveals Update on Film Reboot

✖

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane revealed an update about his film reboot. He actually told Affonso Solano about the project at CCXP Worlds via Omelete. He reiterated that Spawn has managed to cover a whole lot of ground during the quarantine period. No specifics on other big names besides Jamie Foxx in the lead and Jeremy Renner as Detective Twitch Williams. But, McFarlane continues to tease fans about other household names being a part of the project. So, we’ll have to wait and see. Luckily for Spawn fans, Foxx actually has been hopeful about the project despite some of the slow going recently. One thing that McFarlane and company have to be proud of during this summer is how toy sales haven’t missed a beat. Their division is still raking it in and giving the fans exactly what they want.

Comicbook.com’s Jim Viscardi sat down with the Spawn creator earlier this year. McFarlane explained why fans won’t be finding any FunkoPops! of the character in the wild. A bunch of the fans have been wondering when the company was going to show Spawn some love?

“No, the simple answer to that one is no,” McFarlane said. “I mean they probably don’t want to sell pit of Hell toys to the 6-year-olds and the moms. So, sometimes I think that once they do the content, When they do their homework, they say, ‘Woah, woah, woah! We thought this was going to be a fun comic book, but we see there’s some serious subject matter underneath it.’”

“So, I’ve told this story before, it’s what happened at the very beginning when we started Image,” he went on. “We started Spawn and it rocketed up the charts and became the number one selling comic. Everyone came out, but I was like, ‘You might want to do your homework.’ Because there was a lot of kid product people coming at me. Then, they read a couple of issues and went, ‘Wow. We shouldn’t put this kangaroo on our kangaroo pajamas.’ The pit of hell stuff.”

Are you looking forward to the Spawn film? Let us know down in the comments!