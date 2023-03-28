Nicolas Cage Has Mixed Feelings About Keanu Reeves After the John Wick Star Hustled Him at Pool

Nic Cage and Keanu Reeves might be good friends, but there may also be a grudge between the two over a pool game one night some time ago. In a Reddit AMA in support of Renfield, Cage revealed he and Reeves shot some billiards one night, with the John Wick star supposedly claiming he wasn't the best player at the classic game. As one might expect from Reeves, he ended up sinking every shot he could.

"Well...Keanu kicked my ass at billiards one night. He came up to my house on his motorcycle, and he was making these impossible shots," Cage said in the Reddit thread. "He said "'ow I dunno if I can get that shot or this shot,' and he made every single shot. So I have mixed emotions about the skill that Keanu has because he completely dominated me at pool."

That said, Cage went on to add that he loves some of Keanu's earliest work.

"I like some of the early stuff like Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure," the actor added. "I thought he was great in River's Edge. He was just great in that movie, yeah."

What's Nic Cage's next movie?

In this modern monster tale of Dracula's loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency. The film also stars Awkwafina as Rebecca Quincy, Ben Schwartz as Teddy Lobo, and Adrian Martinez as Chris Marcos.

Renfield is directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley (Ghosted series, Rick & Morty series), based on an original idea by The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 14th.