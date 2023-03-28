John Wick 4 Star Keanu Reeves Reveals He Had to Cut A LOT of Dialogue in New Movie

John Wick is a man of few words, a choice made entirely by design. While some stars want as much dialogue and screen time as possible, John Wick star Keanu Reeves insisted on making his beloved hitman speak as little as possible in the franchise's most recent outing. In fact, Reeves only spoke a total of 380 words in John Wick: Chapter 4. In a new report from The Wall Street Journal, Wick helmer Chad Stahelski reveals he and Reeves ultimately cut over half of Wick's dialogue from the script of the fourth film.

The paper even did the math of just how much Wick speaks exactly, with just under 16-percent of the character's lines in John Wick consisting of a single word. Fast forward three movies and that number has increased, with 27-percent of Wick's lines in Chapter 4 included one word. "It's a shock when you work with him how dedicated he is to not speaking," Chapter 4 co-writer Michael Finch told the Journal.

Will there be a John Wick 5?

As of now, there are no plans for the likes of Stahelski and Reeves to tackle another John Wick movie.

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give John Wick a rest," Stahelski shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute. Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It's always like, three months later. If it's the same this time, we'll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we'll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' We'll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we'll make a movie."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in theaters. What other John Wick Universe spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!