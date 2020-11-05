Speed Director Addresses Possibilities of a Third Film

✖

Director Jan de Bont's Speed crafted a formula that would go on to inspire countless imitators, so much so that films can often be described as "like Speed but with..." for shorthand. De Bont would go on to helm Speed 2: Cruise Control, but the filmmaker recently noted that he likely won't be returning for a new film in the franchise any time soon, due to the challenges of developing a sequel for any property, but it sounds as though he'd be open to such an opportunity if a story was developed worth telling and if cast members from previous films would also be open to return.

"It depends on how the story is, I think. Generally, I’m not a huge fan for sequels," de Bont shared with Collider. "I had in my contract that I would do a sequel. If you have to, you have to have the cast to want to come back, too, because, otherwise, you have to tell a whole new movie. Because some of the first one was so much centered around him and about him, the awkwardness a little bit in him being a hero. And that awkwardness of being in a position to be a hero is … that worked really well for him but it doesn’t work well for other actors. And it’s really hard to find that same kind of feeling back."

The original film focused on LAPD SWAT team member Jack (Keanu Reeves) who discovers there is a bomb on a bus that will activate when the bus hits 50 mph and explode if it then drops below 50 mph. After boarding the vehicle, Jack has to problem-solve ways to get passengers safely off the bus while not slowing it. Also starring Dennis Hopper and Sandra Bullock in a star-making performance, Speed would go on to earn $350 million worldwide on a budget of $30 million. The film also helped launch Reeves as an action star, going on to earn roles in Johnny Mnemonic, Chain Reaction, and the groundbreaking The Matrix.

The sequel saw the return of Bullock, though her character admitted to a break-up with Reeves' Jack, as Jason Patric debuted as the love interest Alex. Taking place on a cruise ship, the plot focuses on a ship being programmed to head into an oil tanker, resulting in Alex and Bullock's Annie attempting to find a way to slow the ship. Some reports claimed that sequel's budget was as much as $160 million, only going on to earn $164.5 million worldwide.

