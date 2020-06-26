Wholesome Video: Cancer Survivor Gets Spider-Man Premiere Surprise

✖

Mateo Coka wants to bee a professional filmmaker, so meeting the people who make his favorite movies was a dream come truee. Quite a hero himself, Coka has defeated cancer three times already in his life, a life which has included Spider-Man love since its earliest days. Photos of Coka as a kid see him with family suited up as the Marvel Comics hero, idolizing the character who is now portrayed by Tom Holland (an actor whose age is quote close to that of Coka's). While new releases and special events like film premieres have for now become a relic to a world we once under appreciated, such a special event was exactly what Coka had the opportunity to experience thanks to his friend Brad Lambert last year.

A video of the surprise and of Coka attending the world premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home could be the wholesome shot of joy which many of can use in a year crowded with upsetting news. "I spoke at NC State University almost 2 years ago; While I was there a student connected me to her friend Mateo Coka, a 21 year old 3x cancer survivor (He fought cancer 3x in the first 10 years of his life) and the biggest Spider-Man fan I’ve ever met," Lambert said. "I found out when hearing his story that Spider-Man helped get him through the darkest days of his life; Those stories, TV shows, films and characters brought him happiness and peace of mind when he needed it the most."

Today, Lambert released a video which sees Coka experiencing the surprise of lifetime, learning he will be attending the Hollywood event back in June of 2019, complete with clips of him on the carpet having the night of his life.

"I wanted this to be a special 'memorable' experience for him, so I was little creative in my way of telling him that he was going," Lambert says. "I told him that Sony Pictures wanted me to do a reaction video to some exclusive, never-before-seen footage of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Knowing he was a big fan, I asked Sony Pictures if he could join, they said yes. He was absolutely thrilled with the opportunity to potentially see seconds of new footage for the upcoming film. I rented out a small private theater room to view the 'exclusive' footage, but in reality, none of this was real…it was just a cover story to reveal the fact that he was going to go to the World Premiere."

This is hardly the first time Lambert has use his Hollywood connections to spread positivity and joy, from getting signed Avengers posters for clients and friends to connecting some of the biggest names to the All In challenge.

Congratulations!!! @TomHolland1996

I am so overjoyed to hear the great news! The cast and crew and everyone a part of the #SpiderManFarFromHome movie deserved to hit this milestone! I’m so grateful that I was able to go to the premiere; it was a dream come true!@SpiderManMovie https://t.co/NLUsOS0ffw pic.twitter.com/il3yWo8N51 — Mateo Coka (@mateo_coka) July 26, 2019

Coka has since called 2019 "the best year" of his life, crediting much of that to the opportunity to meet many of those involved in Marvel Studios films, a franchise which he fell in love with after watching 2008's Iron Man on DVD. Today, he is continuing his efforts as a director, having recently released his own Director's Reel on Instagram.

