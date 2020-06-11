Spider-Man 3 and Uncharted Could Get Unusual Production Schedule to Help Tom Holland

✖

The day that cameras were going to start rolling on Sony Pictures' long awaited Uncharted feature film, it was shutdown. COVID-19 had begun to spread with more intensity around Europe and the United States, forcing countries to take drastic action and shut down not only film sets but countless businesses and "regular life." This threw a major wrench into Sony's plans overall, who have been developing the video game adaptation, specifically their intentions for star Tom Holland who was also scheduled to suit up as Spider-Man one more time. With some restrictions being lifted, the studio is reportedly considering doing some drastic things for both productions very soon.

According to scooper Charles Murphy, Sony is thinking of "stepping WAY outside of their comfort zones to get things done." The studio is reportedly hoping to restart filming on Uncharted in mid-July as European countries begin lifting restrictions for movie and television productions, but are also keen to start production on Spider-Man 3 in September or October of this year.

Since both films star Tom Holland, this overlap could cause problems for the 24-year-old actor, but the studio and producers could be trying to work around it. Murphy suggest that Holland's scenes in Uncharted could be front-loaded to the first part of the production schedule for that film, freeing him up to join Spider-Man after it has officially started production. This would leave the Marvel Studios film without its star on set for a few weeks perhaps, but give both productions a chance to start on time to make their new release dates.

Due to the delays in production, and the delays in release for some of their other high-profile movies, Sony has already pushed back both films from their original release dates. Uncharted had been set to arrive on March 5, 2021 but has since been pushed back to July 16, 2021. The video game adaptation will now arrive on the original release date for Spider-Man 3, which is now scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021 (sending another domino falling and delaying Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness until March of 2022).

Something to keep in mind with this report however is that plans are very much in flux by the studios for the time being. Though we may only be a few weeks out from July itself, that's still a long time in terms of what the coronavirus infection numbers could look like for most places on Earth. It's not entirely out of the question that these movies could be hit with further delays before decisions on production are finalized.

