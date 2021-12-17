Tom Holland Says Certain Spider-Man 3 Fight Has Taken a Month to Shoot

✖

Surprise, surprise — Tom Holland is a massive fan of Spider-Man 3. In the midst of filming his highly anticipated Marvel threequel, Holland has had to pick up on some press opportunities for Cherry, his feature with the Russo Brothers and AppleTV+. Naturally, plenty of Spidey-related questions were to be had, even though the actor isn't really allowed to talk about the feature.

Though he wouldn't spill any plot specifics, Holland did admit it's one of the most ambitious movies he's been in — a tall claim considering he's been in movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Even though he has yet to see a cut of the film in its entirety — it's still shooting principal photography, after all — Holland says he's seen one of the feature's more elaborate fight sequences, one that's taken nearly a month to film.

“The film is incredibly ambitious, and I’m delighted to say that we’re succeeding in making it," Holland tells Den of Geek. "It’s going really well. We watched a fight scene that we had shot a few weeks ago, and I’ve never seen a fight scene quite like it in the MCU. I’m really excited for audiences to see that.”

He expanded on the sentiment in a separate interview with Yahoo!, where he mentions the fight scene has taken weeks to get right. According to Holland, it's "easily the most impressive fight" he's seen.

"I saw an edit three or four days ago of a fight scene that we've been shooting for about a month, and it is easily the most impressive fight scene I've ever seen in a superhero movie. I was blown away by it," Holland says.

It's an interesting take from the beloved MCU actor considering the scope of the last two Avengers features he participated in. That said, Spider-Man 3 is already shaping up as one of the largest superhero movies yet — one that could cross over into the universes established in Sam Raim's Spider-Man franchise with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

Spider-Man 3 is expected to hit theaters December 17th.

