Spider-Man 3: Could Venom and Morbius Be Joining the Movie?

Spider-Man 3 is already shaping up to be a jam-packed affair. In addition to Tom Holland's Peter Parker and his supporting cast of MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), other confirmed characters include Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). That's not even factoring in the rumored appearances of both of the previous live-action Spider-Men in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, or the likes of Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane Watson and Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy; and don't even get us started on the potential return of Charlie Cox's Matthew Murdock.

Suffice to say, the movie will have plenty of nods to superhero films of yesteryear so sooner or later, we've got to ask the question — when are Venom (Tom Hardy) and Morbius (Jared Leto) going to show up? After all, Sony is feverishly working toward their own cinematic universe and Spider-Man 3 invoking the multiverse seems like a perfect place for the ultimate crossover in an attempt to finally tie everything together.

Under the latest deal between Sony and Marvel Studios, even mega-producer Kevin Feige previously suggested a crossover between the worlds was inevitable.

"I think probably it's up to Sony," the Marvel Cinematic Universe architect told CinemaBlend last year. "Sony has both those characters and, has Venom in their world. I don't know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point."

More recently, Feige even hinted at a multiverse of sorts between his outfit and Sony.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Morbius is set for release on March 19, 2021 while Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled for a June 25, 2021 release date. Marvel's Spider-Man 3 currently has a December 17, 2021 release date.

