Spider-Man: Far From Home Producer Kevin Feige Reveals Future of the Multiverse in the MCU

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says the Marvel Cinematic Universe will play with the concept of the multiverse “in our own way” after Spider-Man: Far From Home evoked the concept before revealing Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who claimed to come from another dimension, was a fraud.

“Well, I don’t know, most of that’s up to Sony,” Feige told io9 when asked if the MCU could be linked to Sony’s animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which teamed numerous spider-people as part of a multi-universe crossover.

“I mean I think the notion of the multiverse is fun. We first made reference to the multiverse in Doctor Strange. I think it’s something we’ll be playing with in our own way. Obviously, we mentioned it in Far From Home but [Mysterio’s] not telling the truth but I think that’s a fun storytelling opportunity for us just the way they’ve done for years in the comics.”

For Spider-Man director Jon Watts, following Avengers: Endgame presented the opportunity for Mysterio to convincingly pull off a hoax where he makes Peter Parker (Tom Holland) believe he’s a displaced superhero from another Earth.

“So many crazy things happen in Endgame, like half of the population disappears and Thanos invades Earth and time travel is possible,” Watts told ComicBook.com.

“So, like the fact that people would just believe what [Mysterio’s] view is, like, lies about it multiverse makes sense to me. It’s like the world is so crazy that why wouldn’t you believe it?”

Neither Feige nor Watts will reveal exactly what’s next for Spider-Man as Phase 4 of the MCU unfolds, but Feige did say the Far From Home followup would explore Peter out of the shadow of the late Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and the Avengers. The next film will also expand on that shocking mid-credits scene — spoilers — in which pundit J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) exposes Spider-Man’s secret identity on national television.

“The how and the when and the specifics can change and evolve, but setting yourself up for something that has never been done before… at the end of Iron Man, it was a hero publicly outing himself so that in the next movies and all subsequent movies, we couldn’t fall back on the secret identity trope which had been part of Iron Man’s story for decades in the comics,” Feige told Fandango.

“And now people know Peter’s identity. People now think he’s a villain, Mysterio plays one last trick on him and succeeds… [so that] means everything’s different. Where it goes, we’ll see. But it’s exciting that it once again sets us up for a Peter Parker story that has never been done before on film.”