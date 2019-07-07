Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Addresses Multiverse Controversy

Following Spider-Man: Far From Home, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Comics will have an onslaught of questions regarding the big screen multiverse. The film was advertised as introducing an expansive multiverse in which characters travel from one earth to another, with the example being Quentin Beck bringing his Mysterio hero-self to Peter Parker’s Earth as a means to save them from an imminent doom. As it turns out, this ws not exactly what was happening, as Spider-Man: Far From Home turned out to be a bit more unexpected.

Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home follow. Major spoilers!

Quentin Beck was not from an alternate Earth in Spider-Man: Far From Home. He had a long-running history with major characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was driven to act on being wronged along the way. He wanted to be a hero, so he lied. “There’s no Earth-616,” Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts tells ComicBook.com. “Earth-616 is the comics version of it.”

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck, just like Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, is from Earth-19999. This is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s domain. “[Avengers: Endgame] may have made a multi-verse, but this wasn’t influenced by that,” Watts confirms. “He is from the MCU’s Earth.”

As it turns out, the mentality of the people and heroes on Earth is so shattered following the wild events of Thanos, the Blip, and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, they will believe just about anything.”So many crazy things happen in Endgame, like half of the population disappears and Thanos invades Earth and time travel is possible,” Watts explained. “So, like the fact that people would just believe what his view is, like, lies about it multi-verse makes sense to me. It’s like the world is so crazy that like why wouldn’t you believe it?”

This also means that J.K. Simmons and his shocking cameo as J. Jonah Jameson in the post-credits scene is a fresh start on the character. There is no multiverse aspect pulling Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson from the original Spider-Man trilogy into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I never thought about it that way until people started asking me questions about it after they had seen it,” Watts said. “But yes, it’s a new take on the same character that happens to be played by the same actor.”

While the Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirms to ComicBook.com that the events of Avengers: Endgame and the fallout created in the film will continue to play a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it isn’t coming in the form of a multiverse in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.