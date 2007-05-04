Spider-Man 3 Set Photos Spoil Strange Plot Detail

✖

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios continue production on Spider-Man 3, and while rumors of the wild plot point continue to fly, the latest set photo from Tom Holland's latest adventure spoiled an intriguing plot point from the upcoming movie. While this doesn't confirm the new movie will be inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and it also doesn't include images of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield, it does seemingly reverse a major plot from the cliffhanger of Spider-Man: Far From Home. And if some of the fan theories turn out to be true, it could make perfect sense tying into WandaVision and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In the latest set photos, a stunt person can be seen wearing a motion capture suit, but that's not the important part. Instead, the photo features a poster of Spider-Man in his original costume from Captain America: Civil War, advertising fans to take advantage of a photo op and autograph from the wall-crawler.

That wouldn't normally be strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe considering Spider-Man's popularity as an Avenger, but his secret identity was just outed as the murderer of the beloved Mysterio after the events of Far From Home. So what's the deal with Spider-Man becoming a popular hero in the community?

Well, given the connection between WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the appearance of Benedict Cumberbatch's Strange in Marvel's Spider-Man 3, it seems likely that either some multiverse or reality-warping shenanigans are at play. And looking at the rumors and theories that point toward Mephisto playing a major role in upcoming Marvel Studios projects, we might be able to look to a controversial Spider-Man comic for the answers.

In the storyline "One More Day," Spider-Man's identity is public because of the events of Civil War. Spidey's villains begin targeting Peter Parker's friends and family as a result, including an attack on Aunt May that leaves her hospitalized. Peter and Mary Jane, long-since married, decide to sell their love to Mephisto who promises to restore Spider-Man's secret identity and revive Aunt May in return.

It wasn't a very popular storyline at the time and hasn't proven to be a cult classic among fans in the years since. However, it could provide some inspiration for the upcoming plot of Spider-Man 3.

We'll find out when Spider-Man 3 premieres in theaters on