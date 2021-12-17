WandaVision Director Worked With Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange 2 Directors For Crossovers

✖

It's not secret, WandaVision will lead into Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in some ways or others. The Disney+ kicks off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a longer than expected drought on Friday, as Marvel Studios gears up to go full swing on an interconnected story through up six shows and four movies in 2021 alone (if things stay on schedule). For WandaVision director Matt Shakman, there was a necessary collaboration with Jon Watts and Sam Raimi, directors of those other titles, in order to make sure the massive MCU puzzle stays cohesive.

"There is conversation among filmmakers, which I think is great," Shakman tells Comicbook.com in an exclusive interview, seen in the video above. "I mean, we are all part of this interconnected universe. I admire the heck out of everybody who has worked in Marvel before and are working on Marvel things right now. It's not just the movies. It's also the other Disney+ shows that we're interacting with. Even if it's not about a formal overlap, we're working next door to each other. 'What do you guys do?' And all that's so exciting. It's an amazing place to be. But yeah, definitely we've all had conversations about the work that we're doing now. Cause you know, it's a relay race, this whole thing. And so you're passing the baton from one group of filmmakers to another and you want to make sure that that is that handoff is, is effortless and perfect, right."

Marvel fans will, of course, be looking for teases or specific nods to how Spider-Man 3 and the Doctor Strange sequel are being set up in WandaVision but there are also an abundant amount of Easter eggs and teases for the WandaVision ending, itself. "I think it's important for every successful movie or TV show to feel when you get to the end that it, the ending is incredibly surprising but also totally inevitable," Shakman said. It's unclear whether the word inevitable is a reference to Thanos or not but it's probably just a coincidence."If you don't do that, I don't think you've told your story well," he goes on. "And I think that's exactly what we're trying to do. That when you get to the end you are like, 'Wow.' But then you go, 'Ah.'"

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also weighed in, something you'll hear more from on Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast this Friday. "The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Feige said. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man Three. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man Three now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming Three."

