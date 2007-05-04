Tom Holland Calls Spider-Man 3 the Highlight of His Career

✖

Tom Holland is having the time of his life on the set of Spider-Man 3. With news aplenty circulating about potential plot points for the upcoming Spidey threequel, the Marvel star took to Instagram Sunday evening to recap what he says was one of the best days of his career. In the picture, Holland can be seen giving a piggyback ride to his brother Harry Holland, who's been rumored to also have a role in the upcoming feature.

"Today was easily one of the highlights of my career," Holland shared with the picture. "For those of you that were there, you know what I'm talking about and for those of you that weren't, you better buckle up!" Let the speculation begin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Naturally, most would assume the caption could suggest Holland's finally filmed some scenes with the other rumored Spider-Man actors in the movie, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Maybe, it's the fact he acted alongside Charlie Cox, giving fans the long-awaited Spider-Man and Daredevil team-up they've been clamoring for.

No matter the case, Spidey 3 certainly is shaping up to be an Avengers-level feature.

"I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all things," Feige told ComicBook.com about the various rumors surrounding the product. "The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything."

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," the producer added in regards to the official Spider-Man 3 name. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

Spider-Man 3 is currently due for release on December 17th.

What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the threequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!