Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire Trends As Fans Grow Excited Over Third Spidey Movie

Now that the calendar reads 2021, Marvel Studios has one of its busiest years ever on tap. In addition to six shows for Disney+, the Kevin Feige-led outfit also has four movies currently set for release in theaters, including Spider-Man 3 — a co-production with Sony Pictures. With a jam-packed year in store for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a year that includes another Spidey flick, Spider-Man fiends are once again arguing who the best Spidey can be.
The debates are once again so heated, Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire has started to trend on Twitter. After playing the character three times in Sam Raimi's trilogy, it's been said the actor will return for Marvel's Spider-Man 3. We spoke with Feige this weekend and he would neither confirm nor deny the actor's involvement.
"I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all things," Feige told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview during a press event for WandaVision. "The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything."
He added, "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."
Spit Facts
I saw Tobey McGuire slander on the TL. Guess I gotta spit facts for yall once again pic.twitter.com/rIs8WN2Swk— Celtics depression page (Birthday Arc LFG) (@TheKaptainKrisp) January 12, 2021
Only One That Matters
the only tobey that matters pic.twitter.com/LMh3rPPyBk— Jazz (@jazz_thekid) January 12, 2021
Rage
Getting tired of Tobey slander on my TL pic.twitter.com/ot7VPbYM2P— your name (@Altariaya) January 12, 2021
Can't Believe
Can’t believe people ACTUALLY don’t think that Tobey Maguire is the best Spider-Man/Peter Parker.— C-Bass (@__sebby__) January 12, 2021
Powerful
Amen 🙏 I feel like because Tobey Maguire was the first live-action, he had to set the tone. And throughout the first movie and the whole trilogy his character development was pretty powerful. And here came Andrew, taking over too quickly like no one had any expectations ready..— M🌱 (@TofuClipart) January 12, 2021
One Day
One day I'll open this app and not see any Tobey Maguire slander when y'all discussing the Spider-Men pic.twitter.com/kYnwJbimti— Caprisun 🌹 (@CaprisunTheeGod) January 12, 2021
MCU Who?
im 5 mins into spiderman 1 and its so far waaaaaay better than anything the mcu has produced ever. get sam raimi back to direct spiderman with tobey maguire— Kyle Flood (@Panda_Mi1key) January 12, 2021
Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17th.
