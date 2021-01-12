Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire Trends As Fans Grow Excited Over Third Spidey Movie

Now that the calendar reads 2021, Marvel Studios has one of its busiest years ever on tap. In addition to six shows for Disney+, the Kevin Feige-led outfit also has four movies currently set for release in theaters, including Spider-Man 3 — a co-production with Sony Pictures. With a jam-packed year in store for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a year that includes another Spidey flick, Spider-Man fiends are once again arguing who the best Spidey can be.

The debates are once again so heated, Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire has started to trend on Twitter. After playing the character three times in Sam Raimi's trilogy, it's been said the actor will return for Marvel's Spider-Man 3. We spoke with Feige this weekend and he would neither confirm nor deny the actor's involvement.

"I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all things," Feige told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview during a press event for WandaVision. "The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything."

He added, "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

