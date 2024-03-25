Marvel Bringing Venom From Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Game Into Comic Canon

The Venom from the hit video game Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is about to make his debut in the Marvel Comics Universe. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was one of the biggest video game releases of 2023, with Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up to combat Kraven the Hunter and the Lethal Protector, Venom. There are already talks of spinning Venom out into his own game, but before that materializes, Marvel has plans to spin a comic web featuring Venom in Venomverse Rebon. The term "Venomverse" has become the new Spider-Verse, except it puts the spotlight on different Venom characters from across the multiverse.

The first issue of Venomverse Reborn will feature the Venom from Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The first issue of the anthology series lands in June, and each issue will include a story by Venom writer Al Ewing and artist Danilo S. Beyruth, laying the groundwork for the next great symbiote epic. Video game Venom's story will be crafted by Christos Gage and sees the Lethal Protector square off against Knull, the former King in Black.

"I'm doing the framing sequence for these issues, and that means I get to see every one of these new symbiote sensations hit my inbox before anyone else outside editorial, and that's definitely a perk of the job," Ewing shared. "As for what's in that framing story—if you've been a fan of some of the more cosmic aspects we've brought to Venom of late, you should be more than happy. But the beauty of an anthology series like this is that there's something to please everyone who dives into our lake of goo."

What are the first two issues of Venomverse Reborn about?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In Venomverse Reborn #1, Benjamin Percy and Brian Level kick things off with a tale of the murder of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes by one of their own…but who? Then, Christos Gage drags the Venom from Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 across the Venomverse to take on Knull!

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In Venomverse Reborn #2, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and John McCrea bring a brutal take on Venom born in the age of Vikings! Then, from Adam Warren and Chriss Cross comes the return of the final biological life in his universe, the Venom of Venom: The End! Plus, Chris Giarrusso returns with a tale of Mini-Marvels Venom!