Marvel Previews Miles Morales: Spider-Man's 300th Issue

Marvel's Gang War ended with Tombstone taking over New York's criminal underworld, but there's still a loose end: Raneem Rashad. The technopath called Rabble has been souping up supervillains — including Scorpion, the Hobgoblin, and Madame Masque — and supplying them with powerful new weapons used during the Gang War, but bailed on the final fight of the conflict before she could get her revenge on Miles Morales (in Amazing Spider-Man #44). Rabble raided a Roxxon tech depot and turned to A.I.M. and the Beyond Corporation for answers about her tech-talking powers, which have been on the fritz ever since a battle with Brooklyn's Spider-Man... and she's dead set on fixing them in this week's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #18 (legacy #300).

The milestone super-sized issue sees Miles team with Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, and his clone-brother Shift to take on Rabble and her new ally: Agent Gao, leader of the recently shut-down Cape Killers.

"To be completely honest, it's very surreal to be able to write Miles' 300th issue," writer Cody Ziglar said in a statement. "This is a character I've been following and rooting for for almost 12 years now. There's so much crammed into this issue and I'm forever grateful that I have been trusted to continue to carry the torch for Miles after [Brian Michael] Bendis and [Saladin] Ahmed."

The original volume of Ultimate Spider-Man started in 2000. Marvel Comics relaunched the title as Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man in 2011, and then Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man in 2014, with Miles Morales: Spider-Man #18 marking 300 issues when it swings onto stands March 27. See preview pages from the special anniversary issue below.

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN'S LANDMARK 300TH ISSUE! MILES MORALES is in for the fight of his life! RABBLE has stepped from the shadows of GANG WAR for a rematch, and she's sworn bloody revenge against Brooklyn's wall-crawler! But this time, Rabble's out-of-control powers and desperation have her poised to obliterate far more than just Spider-Man's life. Don't miss this epic main story by sensational Spider-Creators new and infamous boasting a celebratory lineup of fabulous guest stars, twists and turns and REVELATIONS that will send your Spider-Senses reeling!

Written by: Cody Ziglar

Art by: Sara Pichelli, David Marquez, Juann Cabal, Federico Vicentini

Cover by: Federico Vicentini

Page Count: 72 Pages

Release Date: March 27, 2024