Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Featurette Dives Into the Spider Society (Exclusive)

This year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was a massive success with Spider-Man fans, as the sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse offered up even more beloved variants of the Wall-Crawler from Marvel Comics. Not only did familiar versions of Spider-Man make the leap to the big screen in the sequences, but the filmmakers were tasked with concocting all-new takes on the beloved hero. In an exclusive featurette from the film's release on home video, you can see how the filmmakers brought the diverse Spider Society to life. Check out the featurette above and grab Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Digital HD now and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 5th.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs

Deleted Scene: Miguel Calling

"I'mma Do My Own Thing" Interdimensional Destiny

Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions

Designing Spiders and Spots

Scratches, Score, and The Music of the Multiverse

Escape from Spider-Society

Across the Comics-Verse

Lyric Videos

Filmmaker Commentary

Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie

Raising a Hero

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast

The original Into the Spider-Verse was met with acclaim from fans and critics alike, which made excitement and anticipation for Across the Spider-Verse quite high. With this film confirmed to be only one chapter in an overall story that's planned as a trilogy, the film concluded with a thrilling cliffhanger, which makes fans even more excited for the ultimate conclusion of the trilogy. While the third film was originally slated to hit theaters in 2024, Sony has since delayed its release date, leaving audiences to speculate about when the story could be concluded.

The ongoing writers' and actors' strikes understandably are impacting the development of the movie, but with these unions being different from some of the animation guilds, certain aspects of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse are still able to move forward.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 5th.

