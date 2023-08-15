Across the Spider-Verse Producers Reveal Why Changes Were Made for Digital Release

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's producers have explained some of the changes between the theatrical version and the home video version. Fans have discovered that some things aren't exactly the same once they purchased the movie at home. Phil Lord and Chris Miller talked to GamesRadar+ about different versions of the movie during an interview for Strays. There's actually a couple of explanations. The first one would be the "international version" is a bit different than the United States theatrical cut. Secondly, the teams working on this movie thought they could polish some things up between the first cut and now. Lord argues, "I think most of the changes are improvements."

"There was an international version that was made almost two months before the movie came out because it had to be translated into different languages and these French censors have to decide what the rating of the movie is in Europe," Miller told the outlet. "The team at [Sony Pictures] Imageworks still had some shots that they felt they could do better for the finished version. So, they cleaned up and tweaked those things."

"Certain crew members – people in the sound department or on the animation team – were like, 'Oh, could we do this instead?'" He continued. "Let's do the best possible version we can. Because it's a multiverse movie, it's like there's a multiverse of the movie – that was really the reasoning behind it. It was trying to make the best possible version that everyone was going to be the proudest of."

When Will Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Be Completed?

After the release of this beloved movie, the question turned to it's sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. That movie was slated for March of 2024 before the writers and actors' strikes. But, with both of those in place, there's no realistic chance that the Spider-Verse sequel makes it out then. (To wit, Sony removed the movie from its release calendar last week.) Peter B. Parker actor Jake Johnson told ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh that the movie will be done when its ready at this point.

"Here's what I can promise, and I said it about the second one when we were in the middle of it: Phil Lord, Chris Miller, everybody, the producers on this, the directors they're going to bring in," Johnson told ComicBook.com. "What they did on the first one is all the directors became executive producers. So they just keep adding to it. What I can promise is they are not going to stop until it's excellent."

"And if that means it takes a little bit longer, if that means it's even bigger, if that means it's longer -- they don't play by anybody's rules. They work really hard. As actors in it, we're always shocked that we get called in to record on this last one," he shared. "I think it was a month before it screened, where we could not believe we were still recording. So they're not going to quit until it's great and I have nothing but faith in them. But in terms of giving anything away [about the story], can't do it."

What Happens To Miles In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now available to stream and watch at home. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

