First Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Clip Released

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released the first clip from the highly-anticipated Marvel sequel on social media. There have been various TV spots and other promotional materials that have made the rounds. However, this one has easily the most cohesive story patch of all of them. The portion from one of the TV commercials where Miles Morales is in a school meeting gets fleshed out in the new clip. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's official account even made it a point to jokingly call him the "truant" Spider-Man in the post. It seems like Miles is having an even tougher time of juggling superhero duties than we thought.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, multiple producers on the movie have been teasing the scope of this sequel. "The two that you saw in the teaser trailer were what's called Earth-50101, which we're calling 'Mumbattan' – that's based on an Indian comic-book look – and Nueva York from Spider-Man 2099's world," producer Christopher Miller previously told The Wrap. "That's based on Syd Mead-style illustrations of what the future might look like. There's also Gwen's world, which is Earth-65. And that was a watercolour-wash style that's reminiscent of the covers of her comic books."

Brooklyn’s one and only (truant) Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse is exclusively in theaters June 2. Get tickets now: https://t.co/JN8ktusVUB pic.twitter.com/tm3GEC0Hac — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) May 16, 2023

"The first film had one animation style that dominates the movie. This movie has six," co-producer Phil Lord chuckled in the same conversation. "So we're taking those tools, adding all the things we learned on The Mitchells Vs The Machines, and then growing them further to accommodate the ambition of this movie. Which is to wow you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the movie reflect the story, and that the images are driven by feelings, as opposed to some egg-headed art project. Which it also is, by the way!"

What Happens In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Here's how Sony describes the movie: "Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

