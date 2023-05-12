Where Is Spider-Man: Homecoming on MCU Timeline

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now on Disney+ and that means it's place on the MCU timeline has been revealed. Tom Holland's first solo Spider-Man movie sits right between Black Panther and Doctor Strange in the chronological order of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, that actually makes a lot of sense because Peter Parker was basically a non-entity before the events of Captain America: Civil War. In that film, he was recruited by Tony Stark to be on the pro-registration/Sokovia Accords side of the conflict. Black Panther would naturally proceed it as T'Challa is also introduced in Civil War as well.

After Holland's first time on his own comes Doctor Strange in a bit of serendipity. As the duo are together for a good chunk of Spider-Man: No Way Home and adventure together in space during Avengers: Infinity War. With the larger team on the rocks, they all had some time to do their own things before everything got blown up in Infinity War anyways. If you want to track the changes for yourself, you can sign up for Disney+ right here and check out jus show much has been added to the MCU timeline for yourself!

Marvel Is Releasing An Official Timeline This Year

Not content to just put out the Disney+ list of events, Marvel is commissioning a written MCU timeline that will be on-sale come September 3. Here's how the publisher describes what's sure to be a hot item among Marvel Studio obsessives.

"Become a master of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is vast, incredibly varied, and richly complex. Different worlds, different timelines, countless characters. This is the guide to that universe. Created in close collaboration with Marvel Studios, it will answer the biggest questions: what happened, when, where, and why."

"Follow the entire story of the MCU from before the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond. Along the way, learn more about the evolution of the Iron Man armors, the hunt for the Infinity Stones, and the formation of the Multiverse. Want to know how many times aliens have invaded Earth, or the complete history of Cap's shield? Look no further! A treasured keepsake for any movie buff, filled with exclusive infographics, illuminating timelines, and amazing movie stills, this book will have pride of place on any MCU fan's shelf."

Do you agree with Spider-Man: Homecoming's placement in the MCU timeline? Let us know down in the comments!