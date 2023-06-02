Marvel's Tom Holland Reveals His Favorite Spider-Man Movie, And It's Not What You Think

By Nathaniel Brail

Sony Pictures Animation is getting ready to release their next big Spider-Man movie, with the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hitting theaters this weekend. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse held its premiere a couple nights ago, and we learned a bunch of new things about the sequel, such as how the score will be different from other superhero movies and the moment that made one of the voice actors cryLive-Action Spider-Man, Tom Holland, attended the premiere for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where he revealed some very interesting information: his favorite Spider-Man movie. While speaking with the AP, Holland told them that his favorite Spider-Man movie is actually Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

"I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that has ever been made. I am so proud of everyone involved. Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her as her date. I couldn't go because I'm here working. But I'm incredibly proud of them. I'm excited for the second one. I'm sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can't wait to see it."

What Else Is Waiting In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2nd!

