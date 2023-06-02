Marvel's Tom Holland Reveals His Favorite Spider-Man Movie, And It's Not What You Think

Sony Pictures Animation is getting ready to release their next big Spider-Man movie, with the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hitting theaters this weekend. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse held its premiere a couple nights ago, and we learned a bunch of new things about the sequel, such as how the score will be different from other superhero movies and the moment that made one of the voice actors cry. Live-Action Spider-Man, Tom Holland, attended the premiere for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where he revealed some very interesting information: his favorite Spider-Man movie. While speaking with the AP, Holland told them that his favorite Spider-Man movie is actually Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

"I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that has ever been made. I am so proud of everyone involved. Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her as her date. I couldn't go because I'm here working. But I'm incredibly proud of them. I'm excited for the second one. I'm sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can't wait to see it."

What Else Is Waiting In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2nd!

