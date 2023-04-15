Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Insider Says When It's Releasing

PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have yet to give an official release date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, nor have they provided a release window more specific than "2023." The expectation is that this will change soon, if indeed the game is releasing in 2023, and according to a new report, it's indeed releasing in 2023 or, to be more specific, September. The report comes the way of reporter Jason Schreier, and there are a variety of reasons you can trust the information.

The first is the source itself. Schreier is not just a reporter for Bloomberg, but arguably the most prominent and reliable source in the industry. Over the years, he has delivered reliable report after reliable report, with only a few misses on his CV. In short, this information can't come from a better source.

The second reason you can take this information to the bank is we've now had a variety of rumors, reports, and leaks all pointing towards a September release. The most notable of these coming straight from the mouth of Tony Todd, the actor playing Venom in the game, who let slip it was releasing in September.

The third and final reason is this is the same month its predecessor, Marvel's Spder-Man, came out in 2018. PlayStation and Insomniac Games had a lot of success with this window with the first game, so using it again isn't very surprising.

If there's one reason not to believe this information, it's the fact that September is roughly five to six months away. If the game was going to release sometime in September, then you'd think it would have been revealed by now judging by the length of typical video game marketing campaigns. This is reasonable, but ignores the fact that PlayStation has been steadily shortening the marketing campaigns of many of its biggest games starting in the PS4 generation, but really more so with the start of the PS5 generation.

Unfortunately, while Schreier mentions a September release date, he has not provided an actual date, which suggests an exact date has not been determined yet or that he is simply not privy to this information. Both of these are hard to believe, but one must be true.