Popular Marvel Game Adds Spider-Man, Other New Characters

The line of Unmatched sets featuring Marvel characters is growing. Earlier this month, Restoration Games announced Unmatched: Brains and Brawn, a new standalone expansion that features Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and She-Hulk. No other details were announced for the new set, but it should come with a new game board and everything you need to play as the characters in the popular asymmetric fighting game. The new expansion is expected to be released in Q3 2023.

The Unmatched game franchise has featured characters from numerous franchises and myths, with players able to mix and match heroes from any expansion. Gameplay involves moving around a board and playing cards to attack opponents or complete other actions. Each board has a different layout, with colors used to determine line of sight for various ranged attacks. The game ends when only one player is left standing, with alternative game modes allowing for teams or 1v1v1 play.

Playable characters include Robin Hood, King Arthur, Bigfoot, Medusa, Alice in Wonderland, and Sherlock Holmes. Licensed sets include characters from Jurassic Park, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Bruce Lee. A number of Marvel sets have also been released, with Daredevil, Elektra, Moon Knight, Luke Cage, Black Widow, Black Panther, and Deadpool included in various boxed sets. Most recently, the game announced plans to add Squirrel Girl and Ms. Marvel to the game.

A digital version of Unmatched has also been released via Early Access on Steam, with most of the non-licensed characters either available to use or coming via DLC released this year. Initial response to the digital game has been positive, with 81% of Steam reviews being rated as "Very Positive."