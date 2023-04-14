Nightcrawler Transforms Into the Uncanny Spider-Man for the X-Men's Fall of X

Get ready to meet Nightcrawler, the Uncanny Spider-Man! If the pairing seems odd at first glance, don't worry. Marvel has a perfect explanation for why Kurt Wagner would dress up as the web-slinger and protect New York City. While the X-Men deal with the fallout of July's X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 and the road to Fall of X, Nightcrawler will adopt a new costume and codename familiar to new and longtime Marvel fans. Uncanny Spider-Man is by writer Si Spurrier (Legion of X, Nightcrawlers) and artist Lee Garbett (Death of Doctor Strange).

Uncanny Spider-Man is a five-issue limited series that follows Nightcrawler on his new status quo. Along the way he'll meet a potential new love interest, battle characters from Spidey's rogues gallery, confront some long-simmering mysteries surrounding his mother, Mystique, and more. One of the more awe-inspiring images is seeing Nightcrawler in a pretty awesome Spider-Man costume with his toes and tail on display. Marvel promises that Nightcrawler's bold transformation will reach a startling climax.

Si Spurrier Explains Uncanny Spider-Man

"What we've got here is a spectacular new beginning – which, yes, is code for 'perfect jumping-on point' – which leans hard into heroic, joyful, street-level action," Spurrier explained. "Writing Kurt has always been an exercise in heart. He was the first to feel the cracks in Krakoa... and the first to try and do something about it. Unfailingly loyal to his people, his friends and his responsibilities, he's gone through a lot. What's been missing for him is the joy. The freedom. The thrill. And that's where we find him now. In a restyled Spidey Suit, BAMFing across New York and rubbing shoulders (and butting heads) with the best heroes and villains of the Manhattan milieu...but of course it's not quite that simple. Is Nightcrawler really doing this for the thrill? Or is he hiding? Is it easier to put on a mask and punch some villains in the nose than it is to stare trauma in the eye...?

"For me this series is a dream come true. A chance to write what my various briefs have never before allowed: pure, joyful, bold, fun superheroic action. And thanks to Lee, it looks astonishing."

Written by Si Spurrier with art by Lee Garbett, Uncanny Spider-Man #1 goes on sale September 6th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)