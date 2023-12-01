Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Swings to Top Spot in Streaming Charts

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse dominated the box office when it hit theaters, and now it is already delivering an impressive rollout on streaming platforms. Across the Spider-Verse recently debuted on Netflix, and the film has already been viewed on the service for 1,136 million minutes during that time (via Nielsen). To put that into perspective, the second-place finisher is Grey's Anatomy, which is also streaming on Netflix. Grey's amassed 1,004 million minutes in the same time frame, but the series also has 417 episodes in which to view, so it's not quite a fair comparison.

Suits follows at number three with 914 million minutes viewed and 135 episodes, while Friends on Max comes in at number four with 860 million minutes viewed across 236 episodes. Bluey on Disney+ is up next with 774 million minutes viewed across 140 episodes, while All the Light We Cannot See on Netflix has 774 million minutes viewed across only four episodes.

Netflix has three of the final four spots, with Gilmore Girls at number seven with 703 million minutes viewed across 153 episodes, followed by Netflix and Paramount+'s NCIS at number 8 with 684 million minutes viewed across 443 episodes. Netflix then has the final two entries on the list with number nine Cocomelon and number ten The Family Business, which came in with 641 million minutes for Cocomelon and 606 million minutes for The Family Business.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is also now out on 4K Blu-Ray, and features a number of bonus elements. The Blu-Ray includes over 90 minutes of special features, including Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs, Deleted Scene: Miguel Calling, I'mma Do My Own Thing Interdimensional Destiny, Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions, Designing Spiders and Spots, Scratches, Score, and The Music of the Multiverse, Escape from Spider-Society, Across the Comics-Verse, Lyric Video, and filmmaker commentary. You can find the official description below.

"Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, (2018, Best Animated Feature Film), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Now the focus moves to the third film in the trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse, which was initially supposed to hit next year. That was likely not going to happen even before the actors' and writers' strikes, but once those brought production to a halt, 2024 wasn't deemed realistic amongst fans and media. No official release date for the film has been revealed, but hopefully, Sony and Marvel will provide more clarity soon.

Have you been watching Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!