Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Director Teases Part Two: "We're in Chaos"

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters, and the movie ends on a major cliffhanger that sets up the next film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Now, Marvel fans are speculating what the third installment will be about, and hoping it keeps its release date of March 2024. While it seems like they are far in the film's production process, Hailee Steinfeld recently said she has yet to record her voice role as Gwen Stacy for the next film. In a recent Q&A with Collider, co-director Joaquim Dos Santos talked about the upcoming installment and teased they still have a ways to go before the film is finished.

"Chaos. We're in chaos, much like we were with this one," Dos Santos revealed when asked where they are in the film's production process. "These films, again, you'd think that by now it's totally figured out, we've got the system down. I think the deal with each one of these films is, we break the rules every time. So we're in the process of trying to break the rules for the third one." When asked what the film's title means, the director replied, "I mean, if I told you that you wouldn't go see the film."

"I think all these trailers do," Dos Santos explained when asked if the Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer will feature moments that surprise fans. "I mean, look, I don't think we'd be doing our job if we didn't try to wow at every turn. I think one thing that we are incredibly cognizant of is, as big and as crazy as the film got, what we're really locked in on is the journey of Miles and his family and his relation to his friends. So absolutely all the visuals are gonna be there, but I think continuing that journey and that sort of love affair that we have with Miles, with his journey, I think that's gonna be the thing that really sort of grabs people."

What Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse About?

You can read a description of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse here: "Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is playing in theaters everywhere. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 29, 2024.