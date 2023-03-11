Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse: Shameik Moore Says Sequel Tops First One

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore is already saying that the sequel will be better than Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In a recent Empire Magazine cover story, the actor argued that Miles Morales' second movie will top the first entry. It's going to be hard to do that. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became not only one of the most beloved Spidey movies ever. But, it managed to leap into the top-10 of superhero movies for most fans upon its release in 2018. However, the creative team behind the franchise believe they've got an even spicier meatball on-hand this time. Hopefully, for the fans' sake, they're absolutely right

"I will say that this story tops the first one," Moore teased. "If the sky was the limit last time, the sky is now the floor. We're stepping on it and looking at Jupiter!"

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller recently talked to The Wrap about the various pressures that come with creating a sequel to such a beloved movie. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the gold standard for a lot of animation fans. However, the team is undeterred in the face of those expectations. "There's a lot of pressure on these films because you want the movie to deliver an engaging story and an emotional journey," Chris Miller shared. "You also want it to be all the things that people are hoping for but then also you need it to be something that people didn't even know that they wanted."

How Do You Top Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?

"Because the whole idea of these movies is we're showing you something you've never seen before. And if we just did a fun mild story that felt like the first movie, I think it would be a bit disappointing. You want to feel like you're seeing visuals that you've never experienced before," Miller observed. "To do all of those things and do them in a way that's engaging and satisfying is a big challenge but it's also part of the reason why we do these things. That's the goal, just to make you laugh and cry and experience something that you've never experienced before."

Marvel and Sony are obviously excited about heading back into the animated realm. Here's what they have to say about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Do you think the second movie can eclipse the first one? Let us know down in the comments!