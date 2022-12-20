Spectacular Spider-Man Confirmed In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Poster by Producer

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures released a new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that finally revealed a fan-favorite '90s Spider-Man's inclusion in the animated film. The international version of that poster features some additional Spider-Mans not seen on the domestic poster, including another fan-favorite, the Spider-Man from the Spectacular Spider-Man animated series, which recently became available to stream and is considered by many to be the best-animated adaptation of Marvel's web-slinger. Writer/producer Phil Lord confirmed on Twitter that the Spider-Man in the bottom-right corner of the poster is indeed the one from Spectacular Spider-Man. The poster also features Spinneret, a version of Mary Jane Watson who gains spider powers and, along with Peter Parker and their daughter, fights crime together as a family. (This is a different Mary Jane Watson than the one who is getting superpowers in the Marvel comics currently). There's also a version of Flash Thompson as Spider-Man.

The previous poster featured Ben Reilly, the clone of Spider-Man who became the Scarlet Spider. It also included Scarlet Spider and what may be another Spider-Woman, Julia Carpenter.

(Photo: Sony)

There are so many Spider-Mans in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that it'll take six different animation styles to represent them all. "The first film had one animation style that dominates the movie. This movie has six," writer/producer Phil Lord told Empire. "So we're taking those tools, adding all the things we learned on The Mitchells Vs The Machines, and then growing them further to accommodate the ambition of this movie. Which is to wow you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the movie reflect the story, and that the images are driven by feelings, as opposed to some egg-headed art project. Which it also is, by the way!"

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are directing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. The voice cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. The film opens in theaters on June 3rd.