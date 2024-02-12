Spider-Man Producer Reveals When Live-Action Miles Morales Movie Will Be Made

Miles Morales isn't swinging into the live-action Spider-Verse anytime soon. Ahead of last year's animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, franchise producer and former Sony studio boss Amy Pascal teased plans for a live-action Miles Morales movie and a Spider-Woman Spider-Verse spinoff. "You'll see all of it," Pascal said at the time. "It's all happening." However, when it all happens won't be until sometime after Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse ends the trilogy that began with 2018's Into the Spider-Verse. The sequel was split into two parts, and Beyond was slated for 2024 before Sony removed the film from its strike-stricken slate.



"Someday. Not until we make two more movies," Pascal told Variety about a live-action Miles Morales at the 2024 Oscars Luncheon. "Someday. Someday. We're very happy doing [the animated Spider-Verse movies]."

Phil Lord, co-writer and producer of the Spider-Verse trilogy, also weighed in to add: "She's right. She's the boss."

Shameik Moore voices the Miles Morales of Earth-1610. Donald Glover — who played Miles' uncle, Aaron Davis, in the 2017 MCU movie Spider-Man: Homecoming — made a surprise cameo in Across the Spider-Verse as an alternate version of the (live-action) Prowler, meaning it's a possibility that a live-action Miles appears in the next installment.

Last summer, Pascal said she was open to one day crossing over Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe with Sony's Spider-Verse — but for now, the Spider-Man: No Way Home producer is content with continuing on with Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

"They're completely separate worlds," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "You never know. I would never say no to anything. But we have a lot of movies to make about Miles and a lot of movies to make about Peter. I am a movie producer. I want to keep going with this franchise with Tom."