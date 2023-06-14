Spider-Man Producer Weighs in on Spider-Verse Crossing Over With MCU

Spider-Man Producer Amy Pascal gave fans an update about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's story crossing over with the MCU. The Hollywood Reporter sat down with Tom Holland to ask about Spider-Man 4, but also got a comment from Pascal about Miles Morales' future with Peter Parker. It seems like she's open to a lot of things. However, the Spider-Verse trilogy has some threads to tie-up before Miles heads off to live-action. The fans really want to see Holland's version of the character interact with the younger Spidey. So, that could influence things. In the meantime, there will probably be enough intrigue to spread around in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

"They're completely separate worlds," she says. As for merging them, "you never know. I would never say no to anything. But we have a lot of movies to make about Miles and a lot of movies to make about Peter," she says. "I am a movie producer. I want to keep going with this franchise with Tom."

Holland Wants To Bring Miles Morales to Live-Action

Miles Morales is an absolute sensation with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse still crushing the box office. Inverse recently asked Holland about his involvement with a live-action Spidey project with Miles. He said, "I would be honored to bring Miles Morales into the live action world. How we do that, I don't know, but given the opportunity, I would jump at it."

All of this hardly comes as a surprise. The MCU star has been very open about his love for the character in previous interviews. He would go so far as to call it his favorite Spider-Man movie when interviewed by the Associated Press recently!

"I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that has ever been made. I am so proud of everyone involved," Holland told the outlet. "Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her as her date. I couldn't go because I'm here working. But I'm incredibly proud of them. I'm excited for the second one. I'm sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can't wait to see it."

Tom Holland Shares New Spider-Man 4 News

In The Hollywood Reporter article, the Spider-Man star also had to mention the ongoing production of Spider-Man 4. While things have cooled because of the writers' strike, talks have begun about the next Peter Parker adventure in the MCU. So, Holland will be back in the tights, and he sounds pretty excited about it!

"It was myself, Amy, [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [executive producer] Rachel [O'Connor], sometimes other executives from Marvel will sit in," the Spider-Man actor explained. "It's a collaborative process. The first few meetings were about, 'Why would we do this again?' And I think we found the reason why. I'm really, really happy with where we're at in terms of the creative.

How Will Miles Morales Get to A Potential Crossover?

He's going to have to solve his own multiversal crossover crisis first! "Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."

