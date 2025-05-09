Marvel Fans Think Spider-Man: Brand New Day Casting Could Be Teasing Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has added another talented name to its roster with the casting of Liza Colón-Zayas, an acclaimed actress known for her impactful role in The Bear. While her specific part remains under wraps, this news has ignited significant fan speculation that she could be portraying Rio Morales, the mother of Miles Morales. Such a development would be a major hint towards the live-action introduction of the other beloved Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Given the MCU’s current trajectory and past setups, the timing for introducing key figures from Miles’s world seems increasingly plausible, potentially heralding a truly transformative chapter for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and the wider Spider-Man narrative following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First of all, Colón-Zayas is an actress of Puerto Rican descent who was born in the Bronx, so her background aligns closely with that of Rio, a character depicted as a strong, supportive mother and a vital presence in Miles Morales’s life. It’s also worth remembering that the MCU has already acknowledged Miles Morales’s existence through the character of Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) in Spider-Man: Homecoming. In a memorable scene, Davis explicitly mentions having a nephew, a clear nod to Miles, as Aaron Davis is Miles’s uncle (and the villainous Prowler) in the comics. This subtle but direct reference confirmed that a version of Miles exists within the main MCU timeline, ready to be used when Sony seems fit.

Furthermore, the MCU’s overarching narrative is heading towards a massive Secret Wars event in theaters. In the 2015 “Secret Wars” comic storyline, penned by Jonathan Hickman, the Marvel Multiverse underwent a cataclysmic destruction and rebirth. A crucial outcome of this event was the integration of Miles Morales, who originated in the Ultimate Universe (Earth-1610), into the prime Marvel Universe (Earth-616). Significantly, his mother, Rio Morales, who had previously died in the Ultimate comics, was resurrected and brought over to Earth-616 alongside Miles. Since the comic book “Secret Wars” event served as the mechanism for Miles’ official arrival in the main continuity, the MCU could take inspiration from the pages to the current cinematic trajectory. In that light, introducing characters like Rio Morales beforehand could strategically set the stage for Miles’ formal introduction.

Everything We Know About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

With Peter Parker’s life dramatically reset at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the entire world, including his closest friends, forgot his existence, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to explore uncharted territory for the web-slinger. The film is officially slated for release in July 2026, placing it strategically between the releases of Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027). Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is taking the helm for this fourth solo Spider-Man outing within the MCU.

Tom Holland will, of course, reprise his role as Peter Parker. While plot specifics are being kept tightly under wraps, the ending of No Way Home showed Peter striking out on his own, crafting a new comic-accurate suit, and presumably operating as a street-level hero. It is expected that Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) will return, though how their characters will factor in, given that they no longer remember Peter, remains a key question.

Joining Colón-Zayas as a new addition to the cast is Sadie Sink, known for her role in Stranger Things, though her character in Brand New Day also remains undisclosed. The title “Brand New Day” itself is evocative of a major 2008 comic book storyline that similarly saw Peter Parker’s life reset, with his secret identity restored to anonymity and his personal relationships significantly altered. While the MCU film is not expected to be a direct adaptation of the comics, the title strongly suggests a thematic focus on Peter forging a new path, facing new challenges, and perhaps building a new support system from scratch in a world that no longer knows him.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

What are your thoughts on Liza Colón-Zayas playing Rio Morales in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Let us know in the comments!