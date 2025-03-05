Daredevil: Born Again Reveals What Spider-Man Has Been Doing Since No Way Home

Marvel’s long-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again has finally arrived on Disney+, reviving the gritty world of the Netflix-era Marvel shows while simultaneously expanding its connections to the broader MCU. The series reunites viewers with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, who has hung up his horns and retired from vigilantism following a personal tragedy. As Murdock focuses solely on his legal career, his arch-nemesis Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues political power through a mayoral campaign built on anti-vigilante rhetoric. This narrative choice not only establishes tension between the two rivals but also provides viewers with unexpected insight into the current activities of another beloved Marvel hero who has been absent from screens since 2021, none other than Spider-Man.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2

The first episode of Daredevil: Born Again reveals New York City is increasingly divided on the vigilante question. By the episode’s end, Fisk successfully secures his mayoral victory by capitalizing on public fears about masked heroes operating outside the law. His inaugural speech in Episode 2 focuses on the dangers of masked criminals, whom he intends to target during his administration. Alongside expected mentions of Daredevil and the Punisher, Fisk refers to a vigilante who wears a “spider symbol” – an unmistakable nod to Spider-Man that serves as the MCU’s first acknowledgment of Peter Parker’s continued activities since the reality-altering conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

By mentioning Spider-Man in the same breath as street-level vigilantes like Daredevil and Punisher rather than with higher-profile heroes like the Avengers, Fisk inadvertently confirms that the Web Crawler has been operating primarily as a neighborhood hero tackling local crime. This subtle worldbuilding detail effectively bridges the gap between Spider-Man’s last appearance and the current MCU timeline, suggesting that Peter Parker has fully embraced the street-level heroism that No Way Home‘s conclusion promised.

Daredevil: Born Again Teases the Street-Level Spider-Man Adventures Happening Off-Screen

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The dramatic conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home fundamentally transformed Peter Parker’s place in the MCU. After Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) memory-wiping spell erased all knowledge of Peter’s identity from the world, Peter’s circumstances changed dramatically. Peter lost his connections to other heroes and the technological advantages and wealthy support system he had enjoyed since his introduction in Captain America: Civil War. The film’s final scenes showed a stripped-down Peter moving into a modest apartment, sewing a homemade costume, and preparing to fight crime without the safety net of Stark technology or Avengers backup, resetting him to a status quo that closely mirrors his earliest comic book appearances.

The reset was significant because the MCU’s Spider-Man had never truly experienced the financial struggles and street-level heroism that defined the character in comics. From his first appearance, Holland’s portrayal had been linked to Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) mentorship, high-tech suits, and world-threatening conflicts. While these elements created entertaining stories, they diverged from Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s original vision of Spider-Man as a working-class hero balancing everyday problems with neighborhood crime-fighting.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Fisk’s speech in Daredevil: Born Again now confirms that in the years since we last saw him, Spider-Man has indeed embraced his role as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, working in the shadows of New York rather than in the international spotlight. His new status as a street-level vigilante naturally positions him in the same ecosystem as characters like Daredevil, with whom he already shares a connection after Matt briefly represented him legally in No Way Home. Both heroes now navigate similar territory in New York City, potentially setting up future crossovers that would feel organic to their current situations rather than contrived.

While Sony’s ownership of Spider-Man prevents Marvel Studios from featuring the hero prominently in their Disney+ shows, the cleverly unnamed reference acknowledges his continued existence without violating those restrictions. It also lays groundwork for potential future interactions in Sony’s Spider-Man films, perhaps bringing Daredevil, Punisher, or even Mayor Fisk himself into Peter’s world. Whatever happens next, the confirmation of Spider-Man’s street-level status represents a welcome return to the character’s roots. Hopefully, the next time the MCU approaches Spider-Man’s heroics, it won’t be off-screen.

