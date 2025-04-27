After Daredevil: Born Again, the Next Spider-Man Movie Has Some Explaining to Do

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again has reestablished the gritty, street-level corner of the MCU with its unflinching portrayal of corruption and vigilantism in New York City. Throughout the series, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) has referenced the presence of various masked vigilantes operating in the city, including a specific mention of Spider-Man during his mayoral inauguration speech in Episode 2. This brief but significant acknowledgment confirms that the Web Crawler continues his neighborhood heroics following the reality-altering conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell erases all memory of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) from the world.

Despite this canonical confirmation of Spider-Man’s continued activities, the web-slinger has been conspicuously absent from the events of Born Again Season 1, raising questions about how the next Spider-Man film will reconcile this absence. While the real-world explanation involves the complex legal arrangement between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures regarding the character’s screen rights, the in-universe justification requires more careful consideration, especially as Spider-Man: Brand New Day prepares to swing into theaters in July 2026. The absence of Spider-Man becomes particularly problematic in light of the season finale of Daredevil: Born Again, where Wilson Fisk fully embraces his role as an authoritarian mayor by declaring martial law across New York City.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 10

After manipulating public fear following an assassination attempt on himself and the death of Commissioner Gallo (Michael Gaston), Fisk announces the implementation of his “Safer Streets” initiative, which effectively criminalizes all vigilante activity and imposes an 8 p.m. curfew citywide. With the establishment of his Anti-Vigilante Task Force — a group of corrupt police officers who operate without body cameras or oversight — Fisk has created a militarized unit designed to hunt down and eliminate anyone who dares to oppose his rule. The finale sees Daredevil (Charlie Cox) beginning to organize a resistance movement against this tyrannical regime, gathering allies at Josie’s Bar to take back their city.

For a hero as morally driven as Spider-Man, who famously lives by the creed that “with great power comes great responsibility,” ignoring such a flagrant abuse of power seems fundamentally out of character. If Peter Parker is indeed operating as a friendly neighborhood vigilante in New York, as Fisk’s speech confirms, then his absence from this conflict requires substantial explanation. This is especially true given that Spider-Man would be one of the primary targets of Fisk’s crackdown, making his involvement a matter of self-preservation. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumored to take place predominantly in New York City, and chronologically after the events of Born Again Season 1, the film cannot simply ignore the drastic changes to the city’s political landscape without creating a significant continuity problem. The situation becomes even more complex when considering that Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again seemingly adapts elements of the “Devil’s Reign” comic book storyline, which featured Spider-Man as a key player in the resistance against Mayor Fisk.

What Role Does Spider-Man Play in the “Devil’s Reign” Storyline?

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

The comic book version of “Devil’s Reign,” which ran from December 2021 to May 2022, doesn’t feature Peter Parker in the central Spider-Man role due to his hospitalization from radiation poisoning. Instead, two other Spider-Men — Ben Reilly and Miles Morales — take active roles in the conflict. Ben Reilly, Peter’s clone, operates as a corporate-sponsored Spider-Man backed by the Beyond Corporation, while Miles continues his independent heroics as the other Spider-Man of New York. In the comics, both Spider-Men become illegal vigilantes when Fisk outlaws superhero activity, creating a situation where they must operate outside the law to protect citizens.

If Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 follows the broad strokes of “Devil’s Reign,” we should expect to see Spider-Man fighting alongside other street-level heroes against Fisk’s enforcers while working behind the scenes to counter the mayor’s technological advantages. This means Spider-Man: Brand New Day will need to either precede these events and show Peter becoming aware of Fisk’s tyranny or take place concurrently and show his perspective on the resistance movement. Either approach should acknowledge the changed status quo of New York under Fisk’s authoritarian rule.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The “Devil’s Reign” storyline also introduces an interesting dynamic regarding Spider-Man’s public perception. As an outlawed vigilante fighting against a democratically elected mayor (however corrupt), Spider-Man finds himself in morally complex territory that tests his commitment to responsible heroism. This complexity could be perfectly suited for the MCU’s Peter Parker, who continues to navigate a world where no one remembers his civilian identity. Having lost his personal connections and support system, Peter might be particularly vulnerable to the public turning against Spider-Man under Fisk’s propaganda campaign.

Whatever approach the filmmakers take, one thing is clear. After the dramatic conclusion of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, the next Spider-Man movie is responsible for explaining where Peter Parker has been during one of the most significant crises to hit his hometown. Anything less would undermine the interconnected nature of the MCU that audiences have come to expect and appreciate.

Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again is fully available on Disney+.

