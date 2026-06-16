Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Genius Marketing Trick Teases Mystery Villain Ahead of New Trailer

As we wait for Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s brand-new trailer, Sony has revealed a new marketing website and a special message from Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon). SpideyTracker.net functions as both a real world marketing website that teases various upcoming events and appearances, including the Spider-Man: Brand New Day panel at San Diego Comic-Con next month, but it’s also an in-movie site as well.

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It seems like in the film itself, it is something that’s actually been created by Ned as he keeps tabs on all of Spider-Man’s movements. In a new video promoting the site, with Batalon in character as Ned, there’s also a tease of several Brand New Day villains, including Scorpion, Tarantula, Boomerang, the Hand, Punisher, and a “mystery villain,” about whom little is currently known. It also promises a “product launch tomorrow,” which is expected to be when the new trailer debuts. Check out the video below.

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Who Is Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Mystery Villain?

Image via Sony

The mystery villain is the most attention-grabbing part of the video, and aligns with a recent Brand New Day synopsis, which teased “a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see.” In keeping with that, Ned’s video mentions that they’re “hard to track,” and doesn’t feature an image of them alongside the others. As for who that will be, it does somewhat fit with the idea that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey in the movie, which looks increasingly likely.

Of course, Jean is not traditionally a villain, so it’s entirely possible it’s about someone else, but she doesn’t have to be one exactly for this to work. The idea of being unseen could definitely be connected to her mind control abilities, something that was already teased in the first Brand New Day trailer. She could be being used or manipulated by another foe (the Shadow King and Beast of the Hand have been speculated), or seen as a villain right now before it’s revealed she’s actually on the side of good, such as if she’s fighting against the Department of Damage Control.

As well as the mystery villain, the video does provide us with some new tidbits on the ones we definitely know about, including:

Scorpion: “Feels like there’s history between Spidey and Scorpion, but I might be reading too much into it. He’s got a lethal mechanical tail that you do not want to be stung by.”

“Feels like there’s history between Spidey and Scorpion, but I might be reading too much into it. He’s got a lethal mechanical tail that you do not want to be stung by.” Boomerang: “His name is easy to catch, his weapons are not. He fights by using (surprise, surprise) special boomerangs with different powers.”

“His name is easy to catch, his weapons are not. He fights by using (surprise, surprise) special boomerangs with different powers.” Tarantula: “Tarantula uses poison-tipped boots as a weapon, so watch those feet. Luckily, Spidey has great reflexes.”

“Tarantula uses poison-tipped boots as a weapon, so watch those feet. Luckily, Spidey has great reflexes.” The Hand: “Can someone tell me what NINJAS are doing back in New York? The all-red outfits do go kinda hard, but feels like it’d be hard to sneak around in.”

“Can someone tell me what NINJAS are doing back in New York? The all-red outfits do go kinda hard, but feels like it’d be hard to sneak around in.” Punisher: “Is he a friend of Spider-Man? They’ve been spotted together, but it doesn’t always look like they’re working as one. Either way, I’d want to stay on his good side (if he has one).”

There’s nothing too shocking in there, but it is fun to learn about how these villains are being presented in-universe. It will particularly be interesting to see exactly what the dynamic is between Spidey and Frank Castle, with the first trailer suggesting they’re forced into being uneasy allies, but there’s definitely a sense of getting in each other’s way as well, given their very different methods of crime-fighting.

This video also gives us more information about Ned’s role in the movie. We already knew he was a Spider-Man fan – dubbing himself, in a fun bit, a “Web-Head” – but now we know just how deep that goes, as he’s the one tracking all of Spidey’s movements and battles. Given Ned was previously the wall-crawler’s “man in the chair,” then this is in keeping with his previous role in the franchise, but puts a new spin on it – and could easily set up him working with Spidey again, even without remembering who Peter is.

Overall, this is a really fun bit of viral marketing, and it’s only going to get better when the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer drops – which, again, is expected to be tomorrow (June 17th) along with tickets for the movie going on sale. That will also, no doubt, tease more about this mystery villain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

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