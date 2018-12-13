Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Is Leaving Netflix This Week

✖

One of the best superhero features cinema has ever seen is leaving Netflix this week. Between now and Christmas Day, you better pull up Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and watch it as many times as you can. Once Friday comes, it'll be gone from the wildly popular streaming service for good — or, at the very least, until Netflix chooses to license it again. The movie first dropped on the platform last summer shortly after its critically-acclaimed box office run.

The movie performed so admirably in theaters, in fact, Sony Pictures Animation quickly rushed a sequel into development and gave it a 2022 release date. Not only that, but the studio also has a female-centric spin-off in development featuring Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy and others.

The movie also led to Sony developing a standalone Spider-Man: Miles Morales game for PlayStation consoles.

“Yes, I feel a huge responsibility -- especially playing a superhero of color in the society we currently live in,” Miles Morales voice actor Nadja Jeter previously elaborated. “To show the youth something different, I feel responsible to the kids who look like me and Miles. It’s important to me that they see themselves when they are playing the game or watching the show.”

Jeter added, “Miles and I have a very similar background, having been raised by a strong single mother and both being heavily influenced by our family's cultural background -- he’s Puerto Rican and I’m Jamaican. Also, we're both heavily influenced by music and I love science just like Miles!”

In a separate interview, Morales composer John Paesano the steps necessary in crafting a score for the iconic hero.

"We’re not just being true to this idea we have of the “superhero sound,” but also to the complex fabric of Miles’ musical tastes that’s part of where he comes from," Paesano told io9. "His father’s African American, and his mother’s Puerto Rican, and we wanted him to have a wide palette in terms of musical influences because our Miles is young and hip, but he’s also this old soul we imagined listening to music that your regular 17-year-old might not necessarily be into."

