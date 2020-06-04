Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Star Hailee Steinfeld Updates All-Female Spinoff

✖

Hailee Steinfeld, voice of superhero Spider-Gwen in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is not aware of talks surrounding the all-female spinoff first reported to be in development at Sony Pictures in November 2018. Revealed by THR two weeks before the release of Spider-Verse — where teen Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is reluctantly mentored by a disheveled Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) to become his dimension's Spider-Man — the spinoff is said to team Spider-Gwen, a.k.a. a dimension-displaced Gwen Stacy, with the clairvoyant Madame Web and other spider-powered superheroines from across the Marvel multiverse, including Spider-Girl, Spider-Woman, and Cindy Moon, a.k.a. the web-slinging Silk.

Asked by Entertainment Tonight if the female-centric Spider-Verse spinoff is being talked about, Steinfeld answered, "Not that I know of, I am not in the know with these things."

"It's funny, because I feel like this is the time to figure it out," Steinfeld added, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. "But I do think, obviously, everything has kind of been slightly put on hold. So there hasn't been much that I've heard lately."

A Spider-Verse 2, recently pushed back from April to October 2022 due to coronavirus, remains in development. Amy Pascal, a producer on Sony's Venom as well and the rebooted Spider-Man franchise jointly made with Marvel Studios, is named as producer on both the Spider-Verse sequel and its untitled spinoff.

Lauren Montgomery, a director on multiple DC Comics animated features and Voltron: Legendary Defender, was in negotiations to direct the female-centric spinoff, according to THR's initial report. In 2019, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who produced the Academy Award-winning Spider-Verse, inked a five-year pact with Sony to develop multiple television series, a deal that could include a series set in the animated Spider-Man universe.

Steinfeld, who has been linked to another superhero role in Marvel Studios' live-action Hawkeye series, previously told ET playing a "strong female superhero" in Spider-Verse is "quite a privilege."

"The thought of a spin-off is incredible. If that were to ever happen I'd be honored to be a part of it. I'd love that opportunity," she said in 2019, describing Spider-Gwen as a "strong" and "free-spirited badass."

"She's her own person," Steinfeld added. "She's kind of above all."

Spider-Verse teamed Miles and Gwen with multiple other spider-people from across dimensions, including Peter Porker, a.k.a. Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Peni Parker (Kimiko Green), and the moody Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage). A post-credits scene hinted the sequel would include Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), a Spider-Man from the year 2099.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.