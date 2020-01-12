Spider-Man Fans Aren’t Sure What to Think About the Character’s Appearance in Morbius Trailer Image

Sunday afternoon, another image from the long-awaited Morbius trailer found its way online, confirming previous reports Spider-Man would be appearing in the flick in a round-about way. The image itself is a poster of the web-slinger character with “MURDERER” graffiti scrawled across it; Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius can then be seen walking past it in the foreground.

Suffice to say, fans are pretty divided on the appearance. First and foremost, the image used isn’t from any iteration of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rather, it’s a still used from the ever-popular Spider-Man game on PS4. That could be for a whole number of reasons — such as the new Sony and Marvel Studios deal not being completed while Morbius is filmed.

Either way, fans quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the image and we’ve compiled some of those here. Keep scrolling to see what Morbius and Spider-Man fans are saying!

Lost Hopes

Sony like always doing great 😂😂😂, I hate you 😂🤦🤦🤦



If we are beginning like this, I can’t get any hopes for Morbius 😂 pic.twitter.com/RyLs7Yx5dV — 🦗 WaitoChan 🦖 (@WaitoChan) January 12, 2020

Uh…

Raimi What?!

so morbius is in the raimiverse? WHAT. https://t.co/fn1zwbFi8C — jeremy. (@jeremylovesyall) January 12, 2020

Harry Says Chill

people are really mad at an out-of-context poster of spider-man in morbius that will most likely be in the movie for 30 seconds max looks like the raimi suit 😭 — Harry (@HKmatias) January 12, 2020

Oh Geeze

Oh my god, leaked Morbius image of a spider-man graffiti labelled murder pic.twitter.com/4jvTX48Xj6 — Movieexpert 19 (@19Movieexpert) January 12, 2020

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!?!

Woke/Broke