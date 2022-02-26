Spider-Man Star Kirsten Dunst Says “There’s Still Time” for a Mary Jane Return in the MCU

Kirsten Dunst has been a staple in cinema since the 1990s, and she just received her first Oscar nomination for The Power of the Dog. In honor of her nomination happening around the same time as the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dunst has been getting a lot of questions about whether or not she would ever return as Mary Jane Watson, the role she played in all three of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films. Considering No Way Home featured Dunst’s Spidey co-star, Tobey Maguire, it’s no surprise she’s still getting asked about a potential Marvel appearance. During a recent interview with Deadline, Dunst confirmed that she’d be open to returning as MJ.

“There’s still time. I mean, listen, no one’s asked me about anything but I do think that…I mean, this multi-universe just keeps going on and on. I wouldn’t…I feel like that could happen,” Dunst shared. You can check out the interview in the tweet below:

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dunst revealed she would be willing to return as an older version of her character. “I wish they’d put me in another one. Like, old-girl Mary Jane – why not?” Dunst explained. “I would do [another superhero movie]. Everybody else is!”

This was not the first time Dunst shared this sentiment. During The Power of the Dog‘s world premiere, Dunst was asked about a potential return in the wake of all the No Way Home rumors.

“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” Dunst told . “I would never say no to something like that… I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

In the past, Dunst denied being in No Way Home, which turned out to be true. However, some stars had to lie. In fact, The Amazing Spider-Man star, Andrew Garfield, recently admitted to The Wrap that lying to the press was a bit enjoyable.

“It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie,” Garfield shared. “It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.” He added, “It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun … There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still playing in theaters, and The Power of the Dog is streaming on Netflix.