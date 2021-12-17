Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pops Are up for Pre-Order

Following Marvel's big reveal of new Spider-Man: No Way Home merch this morning, Funko has opened up pre-orders for their collection of Pop figures based on the upcoming film. These Pop figures include several of Spider-Man's new looks - including that magnificent black and gold suit.

Other Funko Pops in the first Spider-Man: No Way Home wave include Doctor Strange, MJ, and Ned. Speaking of Doctor Strange, one of the new Spider-Man Pop figures in the wave is dubbed "The Integrated Suit" and features magical effects - which is something to ponder. Pre-orders for the common figures in this wave are live here at Entertainment Earth now.

As far as exclusives are concerned, there's only one in this wave - a Jumbo 10-inch Spider-Man in the black and gold suit that's available to pre-order here at Target. Naturally, we expect to see more exclusives in this lineup after we get past the spoilers.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17. You can keep track of all the best new Funko Pops right here. Some recent headlines include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.