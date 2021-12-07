Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Spoiled Ending To Her Therapist

One Spider-Man: No Way Home star couldn’t take the weight of all the secrecy, and had to let the spoilers out. But with Marvel’s level of covert secrecy, there were few safe places to discuss the surprises of Spider-Man: No Way Home safely. There is one place that anyone can go to unburden themselves, mentally: therapy. And that’s just what Spider-Man: No Way Home star Marisa Tomei did. During a recent press tour interview with Tomei revealed that “Only my therapist knows the ending” to Spider-Man: No Way Home, possibly putting a target on that person’s back!

Tomei (who has played (“hot”) Aunt May in the new Spider-Man movie franchise) further explained to Backstage OL that “I had to be under oath and I had to tell someone.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It may not even be a joke that Disney and Marvel Studios have an entire CIA-style agency at their disposal just to track (and plug) any leaks in their network of secrecy. However, Tomei seems to have found a loophole, in that a therapist is legally required to keep whatever was said during a patient’s session completely private. There’s not a lot of reason for her to catch any blowback, while the therapist has all the motivation in the world (loss of practice, lawsuits) not to leak anything, being a known source of that exclusive info.

Other Marvel Studios stars should take note.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has nearly driven us all (fans, cast, and crew) to the brink with how withholding it has been with actual reveals and information. It’s not so much Marvel Studios or Sony’s fault – after all, it was fan threads and news outlets which started breaking “scoops” almost a year ago about all the big rumored cameos and surprises that No Way Home was supposedly in the process of filming at the time.

Those rumors (of multiple villains from previous Spider-Man movies returning, as well as old stars like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) started a massive wave of fan hype for No Way Home. That wave of early hype came before the studios ever intended it to, and instantly put everyone involved with the film under the intense light of scrutiny. Anyone who is or ever has been involved with the Spider-Man movie franchise has since had to endure an unending deluge of questions from any fans or press within earshot. It’s no wonder Marissa Tomei needed her therapist…

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in theaters on December 17th.