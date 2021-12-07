Spider-Man: No Way Home Stars Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Hilarious Exchange Over Avengers: Endgame Spoilers

Zendaya and Tom Holland had a fun bit of banter about Avengers: Endgame spoilers. Spider-Man: No Way Home is just weeks away and the two stars got asked about the previous giant Marvel crossover. Tara Hitchcock learned that the actress actually found out about Tony Stark’s weather before the movie even came out. Jacob Batalon and Zendaya let everyone know that their friend basically spoiled that massive moment for them. Holland, of course, has a bit of a reputation for ruining big reveals among Marvel fans. He’s been very good about it lately, especially in the run-up to No Way Home. But, we all know that his past with trying to keep big spoilers under wraps is a bit spotty at best. Zendaya was a good sport about the entire thing. You can read the entire back and forth right here.

The MJ actress began, “But as far as spoilers, I wish I didn’t know, I wish I didn’t know about Iron Man before… Before the movie came out.” Then, she playfully said that she didn’t know who spilled the beans in that moment. The trio has been together for this entire ride. But, you can tell they enjoy joking with each other in moments like this.

Batalon asked “I wonder who,” after the actress’ admission. Holland then cracked that it was “terrible” that someone would let it slip before sliding in a “That must’ve been really tough for you.”

Holland and Zendaya have been on a bit of a spree with joking about each other. On Graham Norton’s show, they revealed that MJ is catching Spider-Man in some of those stunts.

“There is a particular stunt in this, Spider-Man swings us onto a bridge,” she explained. “He places me there. We’re supposed to jump off of [it]. He’s supposed to gently, rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. Because of our height difference, obviously we’re on the same point, we are attached, I would land before him. Because my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is described:

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

